Heat wave likely in Delhi today, max temperature can reach 40 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness heat wave conditions on Thursday with the maximum temperature reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

The weather office said that days will get warmer over the next few days.

"Heat wave will sweep across the region on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature of Wednesday has settled at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal. For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in the city for next four-five days, the weather office said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 39 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality remained in the "poor" category as the air quality index stood at 271 at 8 am on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".