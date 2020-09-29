Healthcare workers unpaid since June at Hindu Rao Hosp

New Delhi: At Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital healthcare workers are protesting over the non-payment of the salary for more than three months.



The hospital that comes under North MCD, is witnessing continuous protests as doctors working in covid ward say they have not been paid since July.

"It is exactly 105 days that we have not been paid, while we are having duty in covid ward. We have been protesting and have written letters to authorities, but have received no reply," a doctor at the hospital said.

The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and paramedics, at the hospital, have been raising complaints about the irregularity of their salaries. "We have not been paid since June. The administration is telling us that there are no funds," Dr. Abhimanyu Sardana President of resident doctors' association at the hospital, told Millennium Post.

Meanwhile, a picture of a doctor, allegedly from Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi, is making rounds on the internet where a COVID warrior is holding a poster that reads: "Doctors on COVID duty UPAID -Day 105. Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi."

The picture has been shared widely by numerous doctors. Earlier in June, the doctors at Kasturba Hospital, which is also run by the North corporation, had threatened the authorities of mass resignation due to delays in the payment of salaries.

Nurses at the Kasturba Hospital have been protesting for two hours for more than a week as they have also not been paid for four months.