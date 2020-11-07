HC stays Tahir Hussain's suspension from EDMC

New delhi: Granting temporary relief to north-east Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed his suspension as Councillor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) saying that that the matter required further examination.

Appearing before a bench of Justice Najmi Waziri, Advocate Rizwan on behalf of Hussain, argued that the latter had not been absent in the meetings of the municipal body for "three successive months" as claimed by the defendant as "they were never held successively for three months till August when the decision was taken to vacate Hussain's elected seat". The writ petition challenging the EDMC's August decision was filed by his wife Shama Anjum.

"The meetings were held in the month of January and February, thereafter, they were not held in the months of March, April and May following which they were again held in June and July," Hussain's writ petition read.

His counsel also argued that Hussain was not provided with a show-cause notice nor was he given any opportunity to be heard before terminating him from the post.

Meanwhile, EDMC's counsel Gaurang Kanth submitted before the court that the word "successive" under Section 33(2) of The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act doesn't mean "consecutive".