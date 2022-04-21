HC sets aside Spl Court order against CBI Director

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside a show-cause notice issued by a special court to the CBI Director seeking an explanation why a "reference for initiating contempt" be not issued against the agency's officers who had not produced a case file in spite of its orders, officials said Wednesday.



Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said under Section 10 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971, the High Court has the jurisdiction to take cognizance of an alleged contempt having been committed in respect of subordinate courts.

"In order to bring the conduct to the notice of the High Court, the subordinate court is supposed to send a reference of the matter to the High Court. A subordinate court on its own cannot assume jurisdiction under the Contempt of Courts Act and issue show cause notice as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated," the judge said.

Even otherwise under Section 15 of the said Act, only the Supreme Court and the High Courts have the power to suo moto take cognizance of the alleged contemptuous acts, the order said.

It said the special court order is thus against the procedure laid down under the Contempt of Courts Act as also under the Rules framed by the High Court as regards the contempt proceedings.

"Therefore, it is outrightly illegal for the Learned Special Judge to issue the said Order issuing Show-Cause Notice to the Director, CBI to explain why not a reference of Contempt of Court be made by him against the respective officers of CBI for the purported non-compliance of its orders," the high court said.

The CBI has challenged before the High Court a Special Court order issuing a show-cause notice to the agency chief asking why not a "reference of contempt of court" be made against respective officers of CBI for deliberate non-compliance of orders passed by it.

The Special Court had earlier issued a directive to the CBI officials to produce a case file of an ongoing investigation but the agency officials after 13 days had claimed that the matter of producing case documents was pending before senior officials.

"A reasonable period of 13 days was given to CBI for compliance with the order, but undisclosed officers of the CBI have opted to ignore the time frame, so as to sit over the directions given by this court, without availing appropriate legal remedy in case of any grievance," the special court had noted.

"Before forming a final opinion regarding such act of officers of CBI, I deem it fit to obtain necessary information and stand of such officers. Therefore, a show-cause notice be issued to the head of the institution i.e. ld. Director, CBI to explain why not a reference of contempt of court be made by this court against respective officers of CBI for deliberate non-compliance of orders passed by this court," the special court had said on April 13.

For this purpose the Director shall identify the responsible officers and shall obtain their reply if they choose to give, and to send the same to this court, it had said.

The case pertained to a bank fraud case in Corporation Bank in which a charge sheet was filed before the special court on December 24, 2021.