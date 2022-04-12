HC seeks report on basic facilities to inmates at Lampur detention centre

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a report on the aspect of basic amenities to be provided to inmates lodged in city's Lampur detention/ restriction Centre and also said that they may be provided with adequate legal aid as required, reported legal news website Live Law.



A division bench comprising of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar requested Anu Grover Baliga, Secretary of Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee to visit the said Centre at her earliest convenience and to file a report qua provision of basic amenities to inmates as well as to ensure that they have adequate legal aid as may be required by them.

The Bench also noted that the Superintendent of the Centre, who was present before the Court, undertook to render every possible assistance regarding the said visit.

The Court was hearing a disposed of plea which was filed by one Ruma Bibi, whose husband (alleged to be a Pakistani national) was kept in the detention centre after he completed his jail sentence.

Since the petitioner's husband was later released, the matter was disposed of. However, the plea was kept pending on the larger issue of lack of facilities for detenus lodged inside the detention centre.

On earlier occasions, the Court had directed the Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs) to depute a Judicial Officer to visit the centre and inspect the same with respect to the conditions prevailing there.

During the course of hearing today, the Court was apprised by the counsel appearing for the petitioner regarding various issues faced by the inmates. It was highlighted that the inmates do not have adequate bedsheets in the summer and are still using the blankets given to them during winters.

Another issue highlighted was regarding the lack of legal aid. The Court was told that the inmates, seeking redressal for their acquittals and other legal remedies, do not have access to lawyers and that a lawyer visits the Centre only once a month.

Accordingly, the Court sought report to be filed on or before May 31, the next date of hearing.