HC raps SDMC for not removing ramps built outside houses in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday said soft-pedalling of the issue of encroachment by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has encouraged people to encroach upon government land and pulled up the authorities for their failure in removing ramps constructed outside houses in the Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi.



The high court said the action was not taken by the authorities despite a court order and it amounted to dereliction of duty .

Justice Najmi Waziri said two-and-a-half months have gone by and SDMC has neither demolished nor removed ramps noticed by it in the area and the inaction has encouraged the extensive damage done to the corporation's own footpaths and inconvenience to the general public.

Soft pedalling of the issue by the SDMC showed that it encouraged people to encroach upon government land which caused much distress to physically infirm, disabled, elderly, and children who want to take a stroll, the court said.

It asked the SDMC to file a status report on the action taken and listed the matter for further hearing on March 8.

The court also asked the DCP (South) to give a report on the action taken concerning encroachment in the area along with photographs.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Bhavreen Kandhari, represented through advocate Aditya N Prasad, alleging that the area around hundreds of trees in Vasant Vihar in South Delhi has been concretised and sought their preservation.

The court had earlier asked the SDMC to carry out the social disability audit in a proper manner in the Vasant Vihar area.

It had objected to how the social disability audit was done as the SDMC officials were moving on the wheelchairs assisted by another person from behind.

The court wanted them to do the audit by moving on wheelchairs on their own and not with any assistance.

It had also asked why the ramps built outside several houses were not in level with the standards of SDMC and asked the authorities to remove them so that there are no obstructions to persons on wheelchairs or walkers.

The high court had earlier questioned the SDMC officials for not moving on Vasant Vihar's footpaths on a wheelchair to check their usability and asked: if it was below their dignity to sit on wheelchairs.