HC quashes FIR, asks woman to provide sanitary napkins in schools for 2 months

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed a woman to provide sanitary napkins to a girls' school for two months as condition to quash an extortion case lodged against her.



The high court also asked a lawyer, who was the complainant in the extortion case, to report to the office of Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee (DHCLSC) and

undertake pro bono (done for public good free of cost) work to the best of his ability

and capability for the next

three months.

It quashed the FIR after noting that no purpose would be served in prosecuting the complainant as the parties have arrived at a settlement and wish to put a quietus to the dispute between them. "However, I am of the view that considerable time of the police and judiciary has been wasted. The police machinery has been put in motion on account of the acts of commission and omission on behalf of the parties and useful time of the police which could

have been utilised for important matters has been misdirected towards this case. Hence, the parties must do some

social good," Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

The high court said, "In this view of the matter, the FIR is quashed subject to the petitioner (woman) providing sanitary napkins to a girls' school, which will be identified by the prosecutor, not having less than 100 girls from Class-VI to XII for a period of 2 months."

The woman had sought quashing of an FIR lodged against her at Preet Vihar Police Station by the lawyer for alleged extortion and criminal intimidation.

It was alleged in the FIR that the woman had sought legal professional consultancy from the complainant and her senior colleague. Despite rendering best professional services, the petitioner misbehaved and did not pay their professional fee after which the FIR was lodged.

It is stated that the petitioner has also registered an FIR against the respondent lawyer which was 8 months prior to the present FIR.

During pendency of the proceedings, a compromise has been reached between the parties and they decided to put a quietus to the FIRs and undertake to cooperate with each other in getting the FIRs quashed.

The court said needful shall be done within 4 weeks and listed the matter for compliance by the investigating officer in April, 2023.