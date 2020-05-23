HC orders local inspection as 20 patients in AIIMS night shelter test Covid-19 +ve

New Delhi: About 20 people have been tested positive at a night shelter inside the premises of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while reports of nine people are pending.



On Friday, the Delhi High Court ordered that a local inspection be conducted inside the raen basera at AIIMS after a petition was filed stating that the people lived in deplorable conditions inside the night shelter.

According to official sources from the hospital, the people living at night shelter were going to a hospital in Karol Bagh for getting their dialysis done. Two people among them were tested positive of Covid and were shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP).

"Ms. Malik states that Mr. Sanjeev Malik, her husband would be able to go for local inspection right away, since she has placed herself in self-quarantine presently. Mr. Arjun Syal, learned counsel for the petitioner also volunteers to join in the said visit. Mr. Sharma, Director, DUSIB, should ensure that the representative of DUSIB is also present. Others concerned may join the proceeding," said the order by Delhi High Court.

Karan Seth, a lawyer who had filed a writ petition on the condition of raen baseras and had visited the night shelter asked why did the patients go for dialysis at Karol Bagh and were not seen at AIIMS. "They had to spend their money and go to Karol Bagh, meanwhile AIIMS refused dialysis to them. On the other hand, the patients after they were tested positive were sent to LNJP. When AIIMS is a covid special hospital then why they were especially sent to LNJP," he said.

The 20 who have been tested positive were patients and were living at a night shelter run by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. In their reply to the writ petition DUSIB in their statement had said that they are providing all facilities to those taking shelter, while all social distancing norms were followed, which according to Seth was not happening. "People were living in deplorable conditions and there was no social distancing that was being practiced when I went there," he added. The night shelter at the moment has about 94 occupants.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing AIIMS told the correspondent that the authorities are not "responsible" for the patients. "The night shelter is just at the premises of AIIMS, while the patients who went out for dialysis did not approach AIIMS," he added. However, the correspondent has accessed information where it shows that the patients were getting treated at AIIMS but were getting dialysis somewhere else.

The AIIMS PRO did not respond to the queries sent out by the correspondent.