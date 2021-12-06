HC grants bail to 20-year-old student in Delhi riots case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 20-year-old student who was in custody since April, 2020 in a Delhi riots case, saying the possibility of him tampering with evidence after release was remote. According to the complaint, the petitioner accused, a resident of Gokalpuri, was one of three people who were part of a mob that allegedly set a house on fire and looted goods on February 25, 2020.

The prosecution opposed his bail on the ground that the petitioner is accused of rioting and if enlarged on bail, there is every possibility of him tampering with evidence and threatening the witnesses.

Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the chargesheet in the case stood filed and proceeded to direct the release of the petitioner on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount.

"The chargesheet has been filed. The petitioner is only 20 years of age and he is a student, the possibility of the petitioner tampering with evidence is remote. This court is inclined to enlarge the petitioner on bail," the judge said. The court directed the petitioner to inform the investigating officer about any change in his residential address and not to tamper with evidence or try to influence any witness.

The petitioner was also directed to give all his mobile numbers to the police and keep them operational at all times and not leave the NCR of Delhi without the prior permission of the court. The court clarified that the violation of any of the conditions shall lead to immediate cancellation of bail.

The court also recorded in the order that the trial court had rejected his bail plea in June on the ground that the video footage clearly showed him taking active part in rioting. The petitioner sought bail, saying the trial would take a long time and after filing of the chargesheet, there was no necessity of keeping him in further custody.