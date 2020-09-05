Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to reopen today

New Delhi: The famous Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah here will open after over five months on Sunday, but there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dargah's caretakers said.



Safety measures like use of sanitisers and face covers as well as social distancing will be strictly followed at the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizmuddin, which was closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

"We have also covered the graves of Hazarat

Nizamuddin Aulia and Amir Khusro (in the dargah complex) with plastic sheets so that people do not touch them while paying obeisance, as it could lead to people getting infected with the virus," Nazim Nizami, one of the caretakers of the shrine, said.

The entry and exit points of the dargah will be

separate, and markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing by devotees, he said.

"We will also deploy

men at the gates of the dargah to ensure that people

enter wearing face covers," Nizami said.

Two big sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the main entrance of the dargah. Small dispensers and sanitiser bottles have been kept in the premises for devotees.