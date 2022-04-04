Hate speech accused violate bail condition, hold meeting, booked

New Delhi: Violating their bail conditions, Hindu religious leaders, previously arrested for making hate speeches in various parts of the country, on Sunday held a Hindu Mahapanchayat event in Burari, where men like Yati Narsinghanand, the head of Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi Temple, exhorted Hindus to take up arms.



While the Delhi Police and land-owning authority Delhi Development Authority had denied permission for the event, the Save India Foundation went ahead with holding it, making anti-Muslim speeches throughout.

Narsinghanand said that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India.

The Mahapanchayat was organised at Burari grounds here by the same group which had earlier held similar controversial events in Haridwar and at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised. Several other Hindu supremacist leaders also attended the Sunday event, including those who had been arrested for the Jantar Mantar hate speeches and later released on bail.

Narsinghanand is currently on bail in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case.

"Only in 2029 or in 2034 or in 2039 a Muslim will become the prime minister. Once a Muslim will become the PM, 50 per cent Hindus will convert, 40 per cent will be killed and the remaining 10 per cent will either live in refugee camps or in other countries in the next 20 years.

"This will be the future of the Hindus. If you want to avoid this future, then become a man and take up arms," Narsinghanand is seen saying in a video of the Mahapanchayat.

Significantly, while the police remained mum on whether they will approach the courts to cancel their bail for violating the specific conditions it was granted under, they disclosed late on Sunday night that they had registered a case against the organisers for the inflammatory speeches they had delivered earlier in the day.

While releasing Narsinghanand on bail, a Haridwar court had specifically prohibited him from holding any event like the one he had been arrested for and the same condition was imposed while granting bail to the accused in the Jantar Mantar case but the accused went ahead with Sunday's event anyway.