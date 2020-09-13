Hand over keys of residential parts of Nizamuddin Markaz to Saad's family: Court to police

New Delhi: A court here has directed Delhi Police to hand over to the family

of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad the keys of the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz, which was locked after a case was registered against several people attending a religious congregation

in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. An FIR was registered against Saad and six others on March 31, after thousands of people, including foreign nationals, participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz and later many of them tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur gave five days to the investigating agencies to inspect the premises before it is handed over to Saad's family. The court was hearing an application filed by Saad's mother Khalida seeking unlocking of the premises where they resided.

It further directed Khalida and her family members to give an undertaking on an affidavit that they would not obstruct the investigation in any manner and the residential portion of the

property shall only be used for residing purpose and they would not enter into any part other of the Markaz and its premises for any other purpose.