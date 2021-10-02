Half of destitute pensions generated by BJP-ruled MCD bogus, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused the BJP-ruled MCD of generating fake pensions for their own people and creating a large-scale scam.



During the South MCD standing committee meeting on September 28, it was disclosed that more than half of the destitute pensions generated by the civic body were bogus according to AAP.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP chief spokesperson said, "High-ranking officials of South MCD told the standing committee that over 50 per cent destitute pension is bogus; why is it not being investigated?".

He added that AAP is demanding an investigation into the pension scam and feels that legal action for those councillors who committed fraud is necessary. Despite being aware of the issue, SDMC officials have not taken any action. "Pensions were granted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before 2017. Most of the pensions, especially the Old Age Pensions, were only given once or twice a year, causing delays and problems to the elderly, widows, and widowers. This issue went to the High Court and it came to the conclusion that Delhi government had to say that it will take full responsibility to provide for the same because of MCD's inability," Bhardwaj said.

The MCD still had the pension schemes for widows, disbabled people and destitute people in 2017. Councillors were told to generate 400 pensions for the categories from their respective wards. The Mayor was given a quota of 750 pensions and other members of the standing committee were given the work of providing 500 pensions

During the standing committee meeting, it was revealed that pensions for the destitute have been illicitly distributed to people with fake pension documents. According to Bhardwaj, the pensions were received by people who are closely related to SDMC officials who were supposed to carry out the distribution to the needy.

Millennium Post reached out to SDMC Mayor, Mukesh Suryan for comments on the matter. He said, "We do not pay attention to these fake accusations from AAP, their party has no agenda of its own and are only spreading lies to attack others."