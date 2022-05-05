Gzb: Students wearing hijab denied entry into college

Ghaziabad: A video of Muslim girl students protesting and raising slogans against the college management went viral on social media where they have claimed that they were denied entry into the college as they were wearing hijab.



The students had come to participate in a mobile tablet distribution function which was organised at Ginni Devi Modi Girls College in Modinagar of Ghaziabad on Monday in which tablets were to be distributed to 69 girl students. However, none of them were allowed entry.

As per the protesting students, the principal of the college stopped all of them from coming inside the college as they wearing hijab.

"The college principal refused to talk to us when she saw us wearing a hijab. She asked us to come in uniform but we were already wearing college uniform," Alisha, a student of BA second year, said. Following this, the female students tried to block the Meerut Road in Modinagar and raised slogans against the college management.

Meanwhile, college principal, professor Vandana Sharma, said: "Those students who were not in college uniform were denied entry and were not included in the ceremony. They will be distributed tablets after Eid."