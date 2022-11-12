Gzb: School principal arrested for raping student several times

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested principal of a private school for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl student several times over the past two months. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shahdat (24), who ran a private school in Nahal area of Ghaziabad. Police said that on Thursday, they had received a complaint from the parents of the 13-year old girl studying in Class 6 of a private school.



"The parents have revealed that their child had been keeping quiet for the past few days and initially they thought she was unwell. However, when they spoke to the child, she broke out to her parents and narrated the ordeal," said Nimish Patel, Circle Officer (city), Ghaziabad.

It was revealed that the principal used to make her stay back at school in the name of extra classes. "Initially the principal used to give the girl his phone and tried to get physical with the girl. He later started showing her inappropriate videos and even raped her on several occasions," the parents told police further stating that the girl was going through this for past two months. The accused had also threatened the girl to face the consequences if she revealed this to anyone.

"On the basis of complaint, a case was immediately registered against the accused Principal under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC along with relevant sections of Protection of Child against Sexual Offence act. Teams were formed to nab the accused. However, he had been on a run since the case was registered against him but was arrested on Saturday from Nahal area," added Patel.