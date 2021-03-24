Gusty winds bring mercury down in city

New Delhi: Cloudy skies and gusty winds brought Delhi's maximum temperature down by a few notches on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature rose to 21.5 degrees Celsius, highest this year so far.



The maximum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

It was 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday and 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Traces of rainfall were recorded in a few areas.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 244, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.