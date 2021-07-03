Gurugram's vax drive for slums gains popularity

Gurugram: After successfully organising a mass vaccination drive on Thursday, Gurugram, on Friday returned to its average vaccination levels hovering between 12k to 15k jabs a day. For district officials, the satisfaction however has been the massive response to the vaccination drives in the city's slums. So far, over 1,000 people from the slums have got vaccinated. Nearly 15 per cent of Gururgam is populated by slums. Some of the biggest slums the drive has reached include Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Chakkarpur, Pataudi, Sector-52, Sector-44 and Sector 37-D. The mass vaccination drive in slums will be carried for nine consecutive days where on each day there will be 300 vaccines that will be administered. According to officials, volunteers will be inoc ulated with the COVISHIELD vaccine.