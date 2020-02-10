Gurugram: Two murder cases solved, reason money dispute

Gurugram: Monday proved to be a good day for the crime branch of Gurugram police as it was able to solve two cases of grisly murders that had occurred in the city last week.



Not only the way of committing the gruesome murders was in a way the same but the motive of committing the crime was also similarly emanating out of the money dispute.

In the first case, the law enforcement officials arrested 30-year-old Lavan Batra who was arrested for murdering Bunty Hasija. Lavan killed Bunty because of the money dispute that had emerged between the two. Owing to the dispute, Lavan on February 8 took Bunty for a drive near Madhav Bhawan in Sector-12 where he made him consume alcohol. After he ensured that Bunty was in an intoxicated state, Lavan hit a beer bottle on his head that resulted in the instant death of Bunty. After that Lavan tried to burn the body of the victim but could not do so fully, so he left the half-burnt body and left the spot. He was arrested by the Gurugram police near Sector-31.

Another case was reported from Fatehpur village in Bilaspur, Gurugram where again a person in his early 30's was brutally murdered owing to a money dispute. The victim, in this case, was identified as Manoj and the Gurugram police have arrested Tara Chand for his murder.

On February 6, Tara Chand and Manoj were drinking together after Manoj finished his duty at a warehouse where he was employed. Suddenly there was an argument between the two on the lending of the money.

This resulted in Tara Chand slitting the throat of Manoj with a sharp object. After that, the accused tried to burn the body and was successful in burning a major part of the body after which he dumped the body near a borewell. After the investigations, the police were able to arrest Tara Chand on Sunday.