Gurugram: Multiplexes see light at the end of the tunnel

Gurugram: Home to some of the largest multiplexes in the country, Gurugram's cinema halls are preparing to reopen now that the Centre has allowed them to. While acknowledging that the 7-month closure was a big blow to the industry, most multiplexes are now hoping India's love for films will compensate for their losses.



With fresh cases of COVID-19 seeing no signs of ebbing down, one of the foremost priorities for the Gurugram District Administration and the management of the multiplexes is to ensure the safety of the viewers.

Most have been directed to take bookings only through online medium. They have also been instructed to conduct thermal screening of customers. Once in the hall, there will be a specific seating pattern that has to be strictly complied with by the viewers.

With ventilation in the hall being a major challenge according to the norms the multiplex management has been instructed to maintain temperatures between 24 and 30 degree Celsius. After every show ends, it is mandatory to sanitise the entire hall before the next show begins.

Speaking to Millennium Post, senior professionals from Gurugram's multiplexes expressed happiness over the partial opening of the cinema halls but said that they expect crowds only after a few weeks or even months.

"We are a nation that loves its movies and we are optimistic that sooner than later we are going to get enough occupancy to generate revenues for our organisation. We are prepared for that. A start had to be made and we are happy that under Unlock-5, it will be done," said a senior professional from PVR who requested anonymity.

With multiplexes being out of operations the drive-in theatres in Gurugram gained popularity.