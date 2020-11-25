Gurdwara worker shot dead in Vikaspuri; accused on the run

New delhi: Hours after a local BJP worker was shot in the head by unknown assailants in north-east Delhi, a 70-year-old pradhan of a Gurdwara in Karala was shot dead in a similar manner by two bike-borne men in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police here said on Tuesday, adding that no arrest has been made in either of the two cases.



While the first is being seen as a case of personal enmity resulting the murder of both the BJP worker and his son, the Gurudwara pradhan, identified as Attam Singh, was a property dealer, according to police, who are looking into his recent dealings for signs of foul play.

Police said that on Monday they were informed about a firing incident in the Vikaspuri area. Once they reached the spot, they took Attam to the Sehgal Hospital on Outer Ring Road, where he was declared brought dead. Injury marks showed he was shot in his head.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said that the deceased had immigrated to India 28 years ago, after having left Afghanistan. "He also deals in sale purchase of property near the Gurdwara. Certain of the recent deals are being looked into," he added.

In both the recent murder cases, police conducted widespread raids across the city in a bid to nab the accused. The raids were continuing well past 10 pm on Tuesday night.

According to police, two youngsters with helmets were seen near Attam's home on a motorcycle when he came back. As the deceased stopped his Black Santro car, the pillion rider fired upon him and the duo escaped thereafter. The investigators are also probing whether he had received any threats in the past related to his property dealings.

Attam's younger son runs a mobile phone shop at Gaffar Market. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act was lodged at the Vikaspuri police station, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, it can be seen that two men, wearing helmets, on a motorcycle were seen near Singh's residence around the time of the incident. When the deceased stopped his car near his home, the pillion rider fired at him and subsequently, the duo fled the spot. During the time of the incident, people were seen crossing the area without reacting. Few people have been questioned in this case.