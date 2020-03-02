GST officials detect fake invoices, arrest 3 in Delhi
New Delhi: GST officials have arrested three persons involved in floating 17 fake firms and wrongfully availing credit on taxes paid on input worth Rs 436 crore by issuing fake invoices.
Officers of the Central GST Delhi East Commissionerate detected that the fraudulently availed input tax credit by these firms was used to file refund claims to the tune of Rs 11.55 crore, an official statement said.
"During investigation it came to light that a major Hawala operation was being run by the accused persons in connivance with certain bank employees (under investigation)," the statement issued by CGST Delhi East said.
During investigation it was found that the 17 firms existed only on paper and had been floated for passing on input tax credit by generation of fake invoices.
The three accused -- Asif Khan, Rajeev Chhatwal and Arjun Sharma -- were arrested on March 1 and remanded to judicial custody till March 13.
The trio, operating a total of 17 fake firms, procured invoices without actual supply of goods and availed and passed on input tax credit fraudulently to the tune of Rs 436 crore.
The accused are related to each other and were evading investigation for the last one month.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts: SC says organ donation should be2 March 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Curfew extended in Shillong, no fresh violence reported2 March 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Hyderabad techie ends life after killing wife, 2 kids2 March 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Facebook launches 'More Together' campaign in India2 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
OPPO Reno3 Pro with dual punch-hole selfie camera in India2 March 2020 10:58 AM GMT