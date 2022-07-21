Govt's special coaching classes for X, XII students to begin next week: Min
New Delhi: The Delhi government will begin coaching classes for children from financially poor background under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana from next week, an official statement said on Thursday.
Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam held a review meeting with senior officers and coaching operators of the scheme and took stock of the preparations for the classes, the statement said.
Under Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, the Delhi government will provide free coaching to meritorious students from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and poor families, who have passed Class X and Class XII with good grades, it said.
"We will start classes from next week for the children passing 10th and 12th this year to finish their course on time and guidelines will be issued to all the coaching operators. Children from poor families in Delhi have cleared toughest competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions like IIT and medical colleges," Gautam said. He said the Delhi government is working "tirelessly" to provide "world-class" education.
He also inquired about the status of children appearing in JEE and other competitive exams this year. "We will ensure that the beneficiary students of the scheme are not left behind and their classes start on time," he said.
A felicitation ceremony will also be organised for children who have cleared JEE and other competitive exams this year, Gautam said.
