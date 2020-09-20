Govt will request Delhiites to urge their families to join anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi: As its anti-dengue campaign enters the third week on Sunday, the Delhi government will urge residents to call 10 of their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices in preventing dengue, according to an official statement.



Last year, similar cooperation and collective measures from all resident welfare associations (RWAs), religious and cultural associations, ministers, MLAs, public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city, the statement added.

Only 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths were recorded in the city last year as against 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015.

The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute" was launched in 2019.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign on September 6, and inspected his residence for stagnant clean water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

The Delhi government had also launched a dengue awareness helpline — 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline — 8595920530 last week to assist the general public.