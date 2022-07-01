Govt to work on class-wise reduction of syllabus under Mission Buniyad: Dy CM
New Delhi: Delhi government will work on class-wise reduction of syllabus to create more time and opportunities for strengthening foundational skills under the Mission Buniyad, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The Delhi government in February 2018 had announced the launch of Mission Buniyaad for improving learning skills of children studying in state and municipal-run schools.
"The class-wise syllabus will be reduced to create more time and opportunities for strengthening foundational skills. The teachers will do weekly assessment of each child and the school head will monitor their progress," Sisodia said.
"Mission Buniyad will continue in schools till August 31 and a review will be done at the end of August. A mega PTM (parent-teacher meeting) will be organised in the month of July to share the learning level of the children with their parents in the schools of Delhi government and MCD," he added.
Under the Mission Buniyaad programme which will run from April to June for classes 3 to 5 in civic schools and classes 6 to 8 in government schools, children undergo a reading level assessment based on which they will be enrolled in specialised Mission Buniyaad' classes.
"Mission Buniyad has played a very important role in bridging the learning gap that has widened in the past
two years of the pandemic. Efforts made by teachers and students have shown great results in both DoE and MCD schools," Sisodia said.
The deputy chief minister said this year Mission Buniyad classes were conducted on a war footing and its results have been splendid. "Lakhs of children of our schools have benefited from this and there has been a positive improvement in their learning levels. All the credit for this goes to the teachers and school heads of the Directorate of Education (DoE) and MCD. If MCD and DoE work together like this then it will be a big help in improving the learning levels of students," he said.
