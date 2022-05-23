Govt to soon roll out operational guidelines for subsidy payment on e-cycle purchases: Officials

New Delhi: Delhiites buying e-cycles will soon get incentives as the Kejriwal government is expected to roll out operational guidelines for subsidy payment in the coming week, officials said on Sunday.



Last month, the Delhi government had announced a

subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 e-cycles sold in the city.

"The operational guidelines for payment of subsidy on purchase of e-cycles will be launched in the coming week. The guidelines will have details, including brands covered under subsidy scheme and ways to avail the incentives," a senior government official said.

The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy,

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said.

The government has also approved a subsidy of Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use.

Earlier, the subsidy was provided to individual buyers of e-carts, but now, a company or corporate house buying

these vehicles will also be

given a subsidy of Rs 30,000, officials said.

The government has planned to promote e-cycles to help reduce pollution levels in the city. The incentives will be paid to Delhi residents having AADHAAR.

The operational guidelines regarding companies and models qualifying for the scheme will help people with making a choice as good quality e-cycle prices range from around Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000.

The cargo e-cycles are priced around Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000, officials said.

Different models of e-carts are available in the market ranging from Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 3 lakh, they said.

The government is trying to bring e-cycle segment into mainstream with an aim to boost the delivery services and last mile connectivity in the city.

Apart from promoting EVs, the government is also focusing on setting up charging infrastructure across the city.

Under the single window facility, the three discoms in the city-BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL- have set up 168 EV chargers at 112 sites in residential apartments, malls, markets and hospitals among others so far, officials said.

Most of these chargers have been set up in South Delhi areas by BRPL.