Govt to provide e-health card to every Delhiite by next year

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of Delhi's Health Information Management System (HIMS) and instructed departments to distribute e-health cards to Delhiites by next year, officials said.

An e-health card will contain the entire medical history of the card-holder and

people will be able to get treated at any hospital, which is connected to the HIMS system. One will not be required to

carry medical reports and documents if they have this card, the officials said.

It was decided in the meeting that along with the implementation of HIMS in the year 2023, health cards would also be given to every Delhiite.