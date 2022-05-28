Govt starts automated fitness tests for buses, trucks
New Delhi: The Delhi transport department has started automated fitness tests for buses and trucks, reducing the need for human intervention in the process, a senior official said on Saturday.
The department is also in the process of floating tenders for automated fitness tests for auto-rickshaws and other small vehicles, they said.
"Automated fitness test for buses and trucks...pollution, health of engine and other parameters. #Delhi," tweeted Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra.
Explaining the process, Kundra said when a vehicle comes for fitness tests, a device checks its noise levels and a probe is inserted to check the smoke emitted by it.
"High noise levels indicate that there is structurally a problem in the vehicle. There is also a mechanism to check the centering of the vehicle. Its speed governors and headlights are checked as well," he said.
Later, an e-fitness certificate is issued which is valid for a year.
