Govt okays projects worth Rs 23.24 crore to strengthen roads

New Delhi: Delhi government has approved projects worth Rs 23.24 crore for the strengthening of 15 roads in south Delhi areas, including Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisosdia said on Monday.



The projects will provide relief from traffic jams to lakhs of commuters and help save their time and fuel, said Sisodia who is also the Public Works Department (PWD) minister of Delhi.

"The PWD is using advanced technology and global standards of street design to make roads of the national capital world-class," he said.

The total length of the roads selected for strengthening is 18.19 km, officials said.

These include Hansraj Sethi Marg, Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Kanshi Ram Takkar Marg, Hansraj Gupta Marg, BRT to Hansraj Gupta Marg, Asian Games Village Road, NIFT Road, August Kranti Marg, and DDA Market Road among others.

The deputy chief minister said the Kejriwal government has expedited the work of road strengthening across the capital.

The PWD is using advanced technology and strictly following global standards of street design to make the roads better and safer, he said. "We are working in a phased manner to develop roads across the national capital. These are some of the important roads in the capital that were strengthened last several years ago," he said.

Along with the strengthening of roads, the PWD is also paying special attention to ensure that proper road

markings, signages, and other road infrastructure are in place to make them safer and comfortable for commuters, he added.