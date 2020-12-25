Govt launches initiative for UPSC aspirants

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday launched an initiative that will give UPSC aspirants in schools a chance to interact with young bureaucrats every month.

The officers will share their experiences, strategies and insights about the UPSC exam preparation which will help the students develop a better understanding of the exam.

"In the first session, 60 students from grades 9-12 attended the interaction with Director Education Udit Prakash at a government school in Kalkaji. The session was streamed live on YouTube where more than 5,000 students watched it," according to an official statement.

Prakash, a 2007-batch IAS officer, shared his experiences about UPSC exam preparation and gave useful tips to students, it said. "The program has been started to develop students' understanding about the exam," it added.

Rai said marks don't matter in the civil services exam.

"This is a stand-alone exam and students graduating in any subject can appear for the exam. Students should choose the subjects in UPSC exam based on their interest and knowledge. This exam is a test of an individual's personality and character," he said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that all the young UPSC aspirants should also dream about what they will do once they become an IAS or IPS officer. They should set a dream to serve a larger purpose, whether it's about developing rural India or eradicate corruption or removing hatred and violence in the society.