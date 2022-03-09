Govt invites applications for EV cell

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started the process of setting up a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cell by inviting applications for recruitment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other positions to handle its day-to-day work.



A senior official from the Transport Department told Millennium Post that the Department will be looking at recruits based on their work experience and applications are welcome till March 25.

"Applicants who have worked in similar fields or have done extensive work on implementing projects will have a higher chance of getting selected," he said. The candidates can log on to the DTIDC website www.dtidc.co.in to see if they have been selected and applications can be sent on gm.isbt@gmail.com.

An enterprise of the Transport Department the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) will hire a Chief Executive Officer, two deputy directors and two young professionals on contract basis for initial two years which will be a well paid endeavour, the official added.

"By setting up the EV cell and augmenting our human resource capacity, we are confident that we would be able to attract the best talent to give spurt to our electric vehicle vision," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The cell will work on electric vehicle adoption and optimal implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, 2020 and will function under the aegis of DTIDC, whose primary function is to manage and upgrade all ISBTs, BQSs and to cater the Infrastructural needs of the Transport Department, the government said in a statement. The EV cell will recruit dynamic, effective, and experienced candidates for Delhi Electric Vehicle cell (EV cell) on contract basis.

The government had adopted the comprehensive EV policy on August 7, 2020, with a vision to establish Delhi as the EV capital of India and accelerate the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category of two-wheelers, public or shared transport vehicles and goods carriers.

The primary objective of the EV Cell will be to facilitate the disbursement of demand incentives on vehicle segments and charging stations through a transparent and quick platform. The cell will also work on deployment of EV charging infrastructure in collaboration with the departments concerned. Another major task of the cell will be to suggest measures to prepare recommendations for further policy interventions in order to promote EVs. In 2021, the EV sales in the city contributed to 5.6 percent of the total vehicle sales, whereas in the month of Dec 2021, the share went up to more than 10 percent. As part of the policy, around 2,000 electric buses will also be inducted to the public bus fleet of the city.