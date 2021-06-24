Govt grants Covid relief disbursement of Rs 10K to 1,825 construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday granted Covid relief disbursement of Rs 10,000 each to 1,825 construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, according to an official statement.



The construction workers, registered with the board before September 30, would have to renew their membership to be eligible for the financial aid, read the statement from the government.

"I urge all construction workers who were members of the Board before 30th September, 2018 to renew their membership with the Construction Board so that they are able to receive disbursement benefits," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

".. When the first lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic last year, the Delhi government was one of the first to grant relief disbursement to all the 39,600 workers who were registered with the Board in the month of March 2020," he added. According to the Delhi government, it has already disbursed Rs 5,000 each to 2,17,039 construction workers as Covid relief disbursement this year.

Sisoda, who is also the labour minister, said a series of reforms have been carried out on the basis of inspections and registration drives he conducted since he took over the ministry in November 2020.

"Within six months the number of construction workers registered with the Construction Board has increased to 2.38 lakhs. Earlier, workers had to stand in long queues for hours to submit his/her application but now the entire process is shifted online which helps workers to quickly apply with the government and not miss his/her daily wage," he noted.