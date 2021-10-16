Govt extends validity of notification on COVID-19 pandemic by one year

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor has extended the validity of a notification issued in March last year on the Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, according to an official notification.



The notification was issued by the authorities on March 12, 2020 in exercise of the powers conferred under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Delhi's first COVID-19 case was reported in early March 2020 and since then, it has seen multiple waves, particularly the last one in April-May, which was brutal.

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 14,39,311 on Thursday. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recuperated and the death toll due to the viral disease in the national Capital stands at 25,089.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Lt Governor of Delhi is pleased to extend the validity of notification dated 12.03.2020 and notification dated 13.06.2020 in respect of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 and the Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of COVID-19) Regulation, 2020 for another one year w.e.f. 12.03.2021 and 13.06.2021 respectively," the notification issued by the health department on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 26 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,089.

The number of cumulative Covid cases on Friday stood at 14,39,337.