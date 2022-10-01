Govt expedites process of making permanent recruitment in 17K posts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has expedited the process of making permanent recruitment in more than 17,000 posts in its various departments and agencies, officials said on Friday.



Many of these posts in various departments and local and autonomous bodies are currently filled with contractual employees, they said.

The Delhi government has directed all its departments and agencies to furnish details of ad-hoc appointments on 17,256 posts for starting the process to replace temporary employees with permanent recruits, they said.

The Services department has asked the departments to furnish all the details, including name and number of sanctioned posts, number of persons appointed against vacant posts on contractual basis, and representation of SC, ST and OBC among such recruits, they said.

It has been observed that departments have engaged contractual employees against many of such vacant posts and are extending their contract from time to time. Many outsourced employees are also engaged through agencies such as ICSIL and NIELIT, they said.

"The chief secretary has taken note of this situation and desired that all information regarding engagement, extension of contractual and outsourced employees presently working in all the departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government was sought from them so that the temporary employees could be replaced with regular appointees," according to a memorandum issued by the Services department.

The Services department in August had directed the departments and autonomous bodies having vacant direct recruitment posts to send requisitions for filling them up. They have been instructed further to complete the process by the beginning of October, officials said.

The departments have to send requisition to the Delhi State Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB) and Union Public Services Commission (UPSC)

within three months. The requisitions will also include those direct recruitment posts that are going to fall vacant in the coming six months,

they added.