Govt: Ensure contractors give Diwali bonus to temp workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all its departments and agencies to ensure that contractors engaged by them give Diwali bonus to temporary workers, in view of the complaints received from outsourced staff.



An advisory issued recently by the Labour Commissioner stated that all the contractors establishments, who have employed 20 or more workers on any day during the

accounting year, are covered under the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965.

"It is a statutory responsibility of the contractor to pay bonus to its employees for being their employer," it said.

A large number of workers are engaged by various Delhi government departments through contractors. Complaints regarding non-payment of bonus by the contractors have been received from outsourced workers, the advisory read.