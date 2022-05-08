Govt consulting agencies for locations to set up food truck markets: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi government in the first phase of implementing its Food Truck policy has asked agencies to identify places where food truck markets can be developed in the city similar to what exist in some of the western nations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.



The food truck markets will create a vibrant nightlife experience for the people in

the city besides serving as a catalyst to Delhi's night-time economy, he said in a meeting to review plans announced in budget for 2022-23.

"Kejriwal government is working on a war footing to implement schemes announced in the Rozgar Budget. It is the first in India to come up with 'Food Truck Policy' on lines of USA and Europe, to streamline food truck business in city," he said. Delhi government has begun working on Rozgar Budget schemes in a phased manner aligning with stakeholders and agencies to design and implement the policies, he said.

Several meetings are being conducted with them to understand their perspective and come up with an efficient framework for implementation of schemes, Sisodia said.

He said that along with giving an economic boost to the city and creating new jobs, focus of the government is also on building a new identity for the historical city.

"We are focusing on generating business by redeveloping existing markets, food hubs, creating food truck markets, and much more. The idea is to provide a new experience to people of Delhi as well as to the visitors," he said.

Meanwhile, around 50 Market Associations representing all major markets in the city came forward and applied to get their markets to be part of the Phase One of the redevelopment program. The government will constitute a Selection Committee to pick 5 markets for world-class redevelopment as part of Phase One.

Sisodia had met with 40 members of the market associations and sought their suggestions for the redevelopment of the iconic markets.