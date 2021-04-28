Govt announces Rs 5,000 medical aid to COVID +ve construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide a medical assistance of Rs 5,000, subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per family, for COVID-19 positive construction workers in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

"The process to claim this disbursal is fair and simple, a member of the family would have to produce an RT-PCR report, which will then be verified through the ICMR portal. Each worker infected with the virus will get Rs 5,000 aid, subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per family," a senior Delhi government official said.

It said that in order to help construction workers during the lockdown, the Delhi government has also disbursed Rs 5,000 to each of them as an aid.

"A total of 2,10,684 construction workers will receive the cash transfer as form of aid, out of which 2 lakh have already received aid of Rs 100 crore, and 11,000 workers will be granted the disbursals in the coming days," the official added.

The Delhi government has also set up 150 food distribution centres in various schools and construction sites across all districts of the city for the benefit of constuction workers.

"So far, 83,000 food packets have been distributed and regular appeals are being made to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi," the official said.