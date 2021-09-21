GNIDA to develop 6 more villages into smart villages, allocates Rs 25 crore for the project

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has added six more villages to be developed into smart villages for which a budget of Rs 25 crore has been estimated.



The authority had earlier laid foundation work to revamp village Maincha, which is one among the 14 villages to be developed into smart village in first phase.

As per officials, the authority has selected 14 out of the total 124 villages, selected to be converted into smart village earlier this month.

A total of Rs 150 crore will be spent on 14 villages that include Maincha, Chapraula, Sadullapur, Tilpata-Karanwas, Gharbra, Cheerasi, Ladpura, Aminabad (Niyana), Sirsa, Ghanghola, Astauli, Jalpura, Chipiyana Khurd-Tigdi and Yusufpur Chak Shahberi.

"The six villages include Chipiyana Khurd-Tigdi, Yusufpur Chak Shahberi, Jalpura, Gharbra, Ghanghola and Chhapraula. These villages will be developed with proper amenities and infrastructure that are available in urban areas. Facilities line sewer system, drainage, roads, water supply, streetlights, community Center, parks and Wi-Fi connectivity have been planned to be developed," said Narendra Bhooshan, CEO, GNIDA.

The authority started laying the sewer lines in some areas of Maincha village from Dadri block in Greater Noida that was taken up to be developed in the first phase for a budget of Rs 12 crore.

"These sewer lines will be subsequently connected to STPs," the CEO added.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority will develop facilities for sports and cultural activities in the villages with a focus on women and differently abled.

As per Noida authority officials, 20 per cent of the total budget allotted for development of villages will be spent on developing these facilities.