GMCBL bus conductors go on strike over non-payment of dues

Gurugram: Hundreds of conductors that are employed in Gurugram City Metropolitan Bus Service (GMCBL) popularly known as Gurugraman on Thursday held a strike over non-payment of dues and poor working conditions. GMCBL has gained prominence in over the years as it has improved the public transport system in the city by running buses in several areas of Gurugram.



Conductors mentioned that in the month of April and May full salaries had not been paid to over 180 conductors. Moreover, it was also mentioned that the management that is in charge of operating were not providing them with good working conditions such as clean drinking water in bus depots. Having sustained losses due to non-operations, the conductors also shared grievances of how they were being pressured regularly by the officials to achieve revenue targets.

"We are protesting over non -payment of our salaries and also poor working conditions. We have been working beyond our duty hours but rather than acknowledging our efforts, we are being exploited further. This approach by the management is unacceptable," said one of the conductors who was a part of the protests.

Certain representatives from Gurugram public agencies tried to persuade the conductors to call off the strike.

"Due to lockdown, the services of Gurugraman were not operational. Despite these financial challenges we have paid conductors based on the days they have worked. We will soon find a solution to their demand and find a way that satisfies their demands," said one of the government officials.