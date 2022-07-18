Girlfriend strangled, dumped near e-way in UP by live-in partner

New Delhi: A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his live-in partner to death during a fight over transfer of money to a female neighbour in south Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Sunday. The accused, Omprakash, first fled from the house, but returned to dump the body.



He along with his brother Ramesh, 45, and friend Sanjay, 33, returned to the house and took the woman's body in a car and dumped it near the service lane on Yamuna Expressway in Dankor area of Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, police said. All three have been arrested and the car used in dumping the body has also been seized, they said.

According to police, the matter was reported to them on July 2 by one Brajesh, who came to Govindpuri Police Station and said that a tenant at his Tughlakabad Extension house was missing.

In his complaint, he said he suspected that the woman, Julekha, must have been abducted by Omprakash, her live-in partner. Following the complaint, police took up investigation and scanned the CCTV footage of the area where Julekha lived, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Panday said.

During the scanning, they found a footage that showed three persons taking away an unconscious lady in a black car.

Police identified two of the men as Omprakash and Rajkumar, while the third remained unidentified.

"Immediately, a raid was conducted at the last known address of the accused persons but they had absconded, Pandey said.

She said they enquired with the locals and gathered the mobile numbers of the accused, which were put on surveillance.

That, and interrogation with their relatives led to the arrest of Omprakash and Rajkumar from east Delhi's Seemapuri on July 5, Pandey said.

When interrogated, Omprakash revealed that he was in a live-in relationship with Julekha Bibi Khan alias Rekha.

The day of the incident, a quarrel broke out between him and Julekha over a petty issue of transferring money to a female neighbour, which ended in Omprakash choking her to death, police said.

The officer said after killing her, Omprakash called his brother Rajkumar and friend Sanjay to help him dump Julekha's body. The three carried the body in a car and dumped it near the service lane of the Yamuna Expressway in Dankor, the DCP said. "A police team went to Dankor to recover body, but the local police had already cremated it after post mortem," the officer said.

The autopsy report confirmed Julekha was strangled, she added.