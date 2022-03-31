Ghazipur fire: Impose Rs 50L fine on EDMC, says Minister

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and take action against officials responsible for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site two days ago.



It has also been decided to plan a campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites, Rai said at a press conference.

"We had asked the DPCC to submit a fact-finding report. They have submitted a detailed report today which points to carelessness on the part of the municipal corporation," Rai said. There's smoke emanating from the fire spot even after 48 hours of the incident. High temperature and methane gas produced from the rotting garbage led to the fire, he said citing the report.

The report talks about the sluggish pace of biomining of legacy waste at the site. Only 21 trommel machines are being used there in place of 25, Rai said. The anti-smog gun deployed at the site is not functioning. Of the 24 CCTV cameras installed there to monitor such fires, only 17 are operating, he said.

The construction of a boundary wall to thwart entry of unauthorized persons at the landfill has not been completed yet, the minister said.

"In view of these shortcomings, the DPCC has been asked to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the municipal corporation and take action against officials responsible," he said.

"We have also decided to convene a high-level meeting of departments concerned on April 4 to plan a campaign to stop burning of waste and fires at landfill sites," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly's Environment Committee on Wednesday summoned the commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to explain what steps have been taken to clear the Ghazipur landfill site and prevent fires there, head of the panel Atishi said on Wednesday.

The summon order issued by the Committee stated that the EDMC commissioner has to depose before the panel and furnish required details on April 4 at 3 pm.

"The Environment Committee of the Delhi Assembly has summoned the EDMC commissioner to explain what steps have been taken to clear the Ghazipur landfill site and prevent fires. People are suffering because of irresponsibility of the MCD," Atishi said in a tweet.

Officials privy to the development said the Committee has also sought details on the amount of garbage that comes to Ghazipur landfill daily and the amount processed everyday. "The panel has also asked the commissioner to explain the causes of fire in the Ghazipur landfill site and also the total number of fire incidents there in the last two years.

"The commissioner has also been directed to tell about the steps taken to prevent fire incidents, efforts being taken to clear the landfill site and the time it will take to clear the landfill site," an official said.

The blaze was finally doused on Wednesday evening, over 50 hours after it broke out.