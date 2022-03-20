Ggm: 3 killed in separate incidents

Gurugram: Three people were killed in separate incidents on Holi here, police said on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man, identified as Rahul, died after he drowned in a pond in Palra village while taking a selfie, his friends claimed.

However, his father Naresh, a resident of Shikohpur village, alleged that Rahul could not drown as he knew swimming.

Following a complaint, an FIR has been registered against eight unidentified people under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station, officials said.

We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law, station house officer, inspector Dinkar, said.

In another incident, a man died following a clash between brothers-in-law in Kanhai village under Sector 40 police station area. Three people were arrested in connection with this case on Saturday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by one Aman, a native of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, a fight broke between one of his brothers Sonu and brother-in-law Mithun while playing Holi here. Later, their elder brother Rajender visited Mithun at his room to broker truce between the two parties.

However, Mithun and four others Ravi, Rinku, Vivek and Ashu beat Rajender up with sticks and bricks. He succumbed to his injuries, Aman alleged.

The five accused were booked under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said Mithun (29), Vivek (21) and Ashu alias Aafis (19) were arrested on Saturday.

In the third case, the sarpanch of Sahrawan village here claimed that he was on a walk at around 4.20 pm when he found a group of men throwing a body out of a car.

I was on an evening walk when I saw a grey car. Some men opened its front door, threw the body out and fled. There were many cut marks on the body. They first murdered him and then dumped the body here, Kumar alleged in his complaint, adding, he could not note the car number. Police said they took the body in their custody and sent it to mortuary for identification.