Gautam Buddh Nagar & Ghaziabad districts put on high alert

G B Nagar/Ghaziabad: Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts were put on high alert in the wake of violent protest in Northeast areas of Delhi in past two days against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Cops said that no incident of violence has been reported from any part of both the districts so far and the situation is under control throughout.



"Barricades have been put in places and police is pursuing intensified checking of vehicles at all the entry/exit points of the city. A close watch has been kept on all the sensitive areas in the city to avoid any untoward situation," Sankalp Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-I), Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

The officer further said that section 144 has already been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. "Section 144 was imposed in the district around a week ago keeping in mind the ongoing board exams and to maintain a proper state of law and order. Police intelligence department is intensified and we will initiate actions of detaining suspicious persons from around the district if the situation seems to get worse. Apart from this, foot patrolling in areas falling under respective police station jurisdiction is underway and cops are conducting peaceful meetings with locals," the DCP added.

A senior police officer said that Noida shares its border with Delhi at around 11 points and the Sector 39 police station area has one, Sector 20 police station has seven and Sector 24 police station has three entry points to Delhi. Cops said that police force has been increased at all these spots and police have tightened their belts.