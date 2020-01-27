Gaurav Chandel murder: Wife gets job; 2 arrested

Greater Noida: The wife of a Gaur City resident who was killed on the way to his home on the night of January 6 during a robbery bid, has finally got a job in Gaur international school on Monday. Earlier, Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of deceased while the job for his wife has been arranged by Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh.



Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Gaur City 5th Avenue, was returning from work on the night of January 6 when he was shot two bullets in his head and his car, mobile phone, laptop and other belongings were robbed.

Police had recovered Chandel's Kia Seltos car which was parked at a residential colony in Masuri area of Ghaziabad on the morning of January 15 but failed to trace the criminals who were behind the

incident.

Police rounded up their investigation suspecting role of Mirchi gang behind the incident and started searching for the gang members. However, on the evening of January 26, Hapur police made a breakthrough in the case and arrested Umesh Pandit, an active member of Mirchi Gang along with Poonam, wife of gang leader Aashu Jaat, who is still absconding.

"Acting on a tip-off, the arrest was made from Dhaulana area in Hapur when Pandit along with Ashu Jaat's wife Poonam and Jaat's two month's year old daughter was travelling on a motorcycle. The accused, during interrogations, confessed to have murdered Chandel during robbery bid and when police was taking him to Masuri area to recover victim's mobile phone and laptop, he snatched the gun from a senior sub-inspector and tried to open fire on police in order to flee. However police retaliated and Pandit was shot in both of his legs," said a senior police officer from Hapur police.

Meanwhile, Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional DCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that both Ashu and Umesh were involved in the murder case of Gaurav Chandel.

"Police investigations have showed involvement of Mirchi gang members behind the incident. As one of the accused has now been arrested, police are now looking for gang leader Ashu Jaat who is absconding at present," said Singh.

The theory behind Chandel's murder floated by Gautam Buddh Nagar stated that Aashu had opened fire on Chandel when he tried to resist the robbery attempt.