Gang of car silencer thieves busted in Ggm

gurugram: A gang engaged in stealing car silencers was busted here with arrest of three of its members, police here said on Thursday.



Crime unit, Manesar, made the arrests, including that of the kingpin of the gang, and also recovered 93 stolen silencers, iron rod cutter, and other equipment from their possession.

The gang was active in Gurugram since last six months and mostly targeted Maruti Eco van for its certain vulnerabilities.

According to the police, the gang would come from Delhi at around 10 pm every night and would hunt for Eeco vans.

They would execute the theft between 1 am and 4 am and after stealing 4-10 silencers would return to Delhi.

They cut the silencers and took out the important part, a catalytic converter, from it and would sell its metal parts for Rs 900 to Rs 1000 in Delhi, police said.

They would fetch Rs 50,000-70,000 for a good condition silencer in black market, police said, adding the gang used the money to purchase liquor and drugs.

The gang would choose the leanest man among them to get under the car, police said.

The accused were identified as Sunny, a resident of Sultanpuri in Delhi and the leader of the gang, and Shyam Lal and

Vinod.

The police became alert about the gang when it received a complaint from one Ravi Kumar Pathak, who reported theft of his car silencer December 30 last year.

An FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station in the matter and the investigation was assigned to Manesar Crime unit.

Eventually, a team led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar, head of crime unit, Manesar busted the gang.

The accused revealed that they had stolen more than 100 silencers from Gurugram, and 150 from Delhi-NCR. They mostly targeted Eeco van as they claimed that the silencer of Eeco van opened easily and the Catalytic converter was available in large quantity, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP(Crime).

In total, 93 recovered silencers 35 are of Eeco vans. Our team is conducting raids to nab another members of the gang, he said.