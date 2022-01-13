'Future is dark for me,' says food delivery agent's wife, seeks justice and a govt job

New Delhi: The family of Salil Tripathi, a food delivery agent who died here after being hit by an SUV driven by a policeman, Wednesday sought justice for him and a government job for his wife as people from different cities offered them financial support.

Sucheta Tripathi opened a Twitter account in her name on Wednesday to push for the demands, and expressed her raw emotions on her husband's untimely death.

With a 10-year-old son to take care of, she said, the "future is dark for me".

"My husband Salil tripathi lost his life as delhi policemen hit him by car in drunken state on 8/1/22. Need justice for my husband left with 10 yr old son and his mother..Future is dark for me (sic)," she tweeted.

The incident took place Saturday night when a Delhi Police constable, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car in Salil's two-wheeler while he was waiting for a food order.

His cousin Rahul Tripathi said he last spoke to Salil about 12 pm on the fateful day.

"This was my small conversation with him. It was about an internet glitch at home. All I told him was the glitch could be due to the constant rainfall and assured him that it will be fine. But I never thought that this would be my last conversation with him…I still can't believe that he is no longer between us. It is tough..," he said.

He said Sucheta should at least be provided a government job so that she can take care of her 10-year-old son and 65-year-old mother-in-law.

"Right now the future seems dark for Salil's family. His father had also passed away six months ago due to Covid-19. So, in case a government job is assured for my sister-in-law, they will see some light at the end of the tunnel. Their 10-year-old has a long journey ahead. His education also needs to be looked after," Rahul said.