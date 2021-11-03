Free coaching scheme for SC, ST, OBC pupils opened for all

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a decision to reimburse fees of meritorious students who are eligible to avail Jai Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana, even if they get directly enrolled into well-known coaching institutes, which are not empanelled with it, Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Tuesday.



About 15,000 students have enrolled themselves under the scheme, and Physics classes for them at government-empanelled coaching institutes will begin soon, he told reporters.

The social welfare minister also reiterated that the scheme which had been halted due to COVID-19 pandemic, has been made open for students of all categories, and not just belonging to SC, ST or OBC categories as envisioned earlier.

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi civic bodies elections due next year. The decision to start this scheme was taken a few years ago.

Under this scheme, meritorious students belonging to SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories, will receive free coaching from private institutes, for preparing for competitive exams. Gautam said 46 coaching institutes are empanelled with the Delhi government under the scheme.

However, certain big institutes, including well-known names in the field, did not participate in this scheme. "They did not come, even after we had requested," the minister said.

"Hence, we made another provision. Now even if a student takes direct admission at an institute, which is not one of the empanelled ones, we will reimburse their fees," he said.

A student, belonging to a family whose combined annual income is Rs 8 lakh or below, is eligible to apply for the Jai Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana, Gautam added.