Fourth member of Mewat-based gang of ATM robbers arrested

New Delhi: A team of Special Cell (South Range) of Delhi Police arrested an absconding member of an interstate gang of Haryana's Mewat based robbers, indulging in the uprooting of ATMs and siphoning off cash in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states. Cops identified the accused person as Tayyab (32), a resident of Haryana. The arrest was made on April, 11, from Alaknanda here, DCP, Special Cell Jasmeet Singh said on Wednesday.

Police further recovered a single shot pistol of .315 with 3 live cartridges from the arrested accused. Earlier on April 6, the Special Cell arrested another three members of the same group. As per the disclosure statements of the three accused persons- kingpin Imran, Shakeel and Salman, Tayyab was tracked and arrested.

Millennium Post also reported earlier that police received information regarding a robbery on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, where an ATM of SBI bank had cash amounting to Rs. 34 Lacs was found uprooted or removed in the area of Badarpur police station. CCTV footage of various cameras in the surrounding areas was examined. The modus operandi of the gang behind the breaking of this ATM was analyzed. The crime appeared to be the handiwork of these Mewat based criminals.

"Information about coming of Tayyab, near Tara Apartment, Alaknanda, Delhi between 7 to 8 PM on April 11 was received. A team led by Inspr. Shiv Kumar was formed and a trap was laid near the above place. Tayyab was spotted coming at the given spot. He was cornered, overpowered and disarmed by the members of the team," DCP mentioned.

Meanwhile, cops registered a case under appropriate sections at the Special Cell police station in this regard. Earlier, teams of Special Cell arrested more than 20 members of Mewat based four different gangs indulging in a similar crime. More than 30 cases of breaking ATMs in Delhi were worked out by the arrest of these gangs, police claimed.