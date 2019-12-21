Four students detained during anti-CAA protest outside UP Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday detained four students during a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Chanakyapuri here, officials said.

The protesters were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, they said.

The students had gathered outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan with banners which read "No CAA, No NRC" and "Save Constitution".

The students said that they are from Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Security had been beefed up outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in anticipation of the protest, they said.