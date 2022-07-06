Four held for killing minor over personal enmity: Cops

New Delhi: Four men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a minor in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area over personal enmity, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Arif (19), Sohel (23), Shivam (22) and Saurav (22), all residents of Baljeet Nagar, they said. On Friday, a complainant stated that four persons on two scooters kidnapped his 17-year-old son from near Sabji Mandi, Baljeet Nagar, Patel Nagar at knife point, a senior police officer said.



During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage and found that the four accused used two scooters to commit the crime. It was also revealed that the accused took the minor to the Ridge area of Inderpuri, the officer said.

Later, all the accused were arrested, police said. During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they took the victim in Ridge area of Inderpuri, stabbed him and buried him there, police said, adding the accused also burnt theirs as well as deceased's clothes.

Later, the minor's body, his burnt clothes and knife used in the crime were recovered, police said. The accused had enmity towards the deceased, they said. The accused wanted to take revenge of a June 29 incident in which some friends of the deceased allegedly beaten up the accused over some petty issue, and in pursuant to which, they kidnapped the minor and killed him, police added.