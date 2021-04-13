Forest department notice to DIAL over removal of trees for airport runway

New Delhi: The Delhi Forest Department on Monday issued a notice to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), asking it to establish if it had permission to remove trees in around 10 acres of land to build a new runway at the city airport, officials said.



While the DIAL spokesperson did not offer any comments on the matter, company sources said they have complied with all the rules and will convey their position to the forest department.

"The trees were removed in around 10 acres of land near Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport in the last one year. We have registered an offence under the Delhi Tree Preservation Act, an official said.

The company - a consortium led by the GMR group that operates the airport has been asked to appear for a hearing next week to establish if it had permission for tree removal.

The official said around 10 stumps were found at the site during an inspection recently and that the department believes permission was not taken for felling these trees.

The National Green Tribunal in March had asked Delhi's principal chief conservator of forests to verify allegations in a plea that over 1,000 trees were felled illegally to build a new runway at the Delhi airport, and take remedial action if required.